EU applies sanctions on Israeli radicals

(MENAFN) The European Union has taken a significant step by announcing sanctions against four individuals and two entities described as "extremist settlers" over alleged human rights violations against Palestinians in the West Bank. The move, which comes amid ongoing tensions in the region, marks a notable escalation in the European Union's response to reported abuses.



The sanctioned individuals include leaders of groups such as Lehava, characterized as a "radical right-wing Jewish supremacist group," and Hilltop Youth, described as a "radical youth group" known for engaging in violent acts against Palestinians. Among those named on the European Union blacklist are individuals accused of involvement in deadly attacks against Palestinians, including Meir Ettinger, Elisha Yered, Neria Ben Pazi, and Yinon Levi.



The European Council invoked its 2020 decree establishing the Global Human Rights Sanctions Regime to justify the sanctions, citing the need to address a range of human rights abuses, including torture, arbitrary arrests, and violations of the right to property. European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell emphasized the seriousness of the abuses, including torture and other cruel treatment inflicted on Palestinians in the West Bank.



The sanctions entail freezing any assets held by the sanctioned individuals or entities in the European Union, as well as prohibiting all trade or transactions with them. Additionally, the individuals are banned from traveling to the European Union. The European Union's decision reflects its commitment to upholding human rights principles and holding accountable those implicated in alleged violations, regardless of their nationality or affiliation.



The imposition of sanctions on Israeli settlers over alleged human rights abuses underscores the complexities of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the challenges of addressing longstanding grievances. The move is likely to provoke debate and scrutiny, both within Israel and internationally, as stakeholders assess the implications for regional dynamics and prospects for peace and stability in the Middle East.

