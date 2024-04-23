Erdogan strengthens bilateral relations with Iraq

(MENAFN) The recent visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Iraq marks a significant turning point in the trajectory of relations between the two nations, particularly regarding pivotal issues such as security, energy, and water management, as well as broader economic ties. This visit has ushered in a new era of collaboration between Turkey and Iraq, characterized by comprehensive discussions and engagements that underscore the burgeoning momentum in their bilateral relations.



Against the backdrop of Erdogan's visit to Baghdad, a series of substantive dialogues took place, paving the way for a deeper understanding and cooperation between the two neighboring countries. The culmination of these discussions was marked by the signing of several memorandums of understanding and agreements, signaling a commitment to foster closer ties across various strategic domains.



Foremost among the agreements signed during Erdogan's visit is a landmark strategic framework between Iraq and Turkey, outlining a comprehensive roadmap for cooperation in key areas such as security, energy, and economy. This framework sets the stage for enhanced collaboration between the two nations, with a focus on mutual security interests, sustainable energy development, and bolstering economic partnerships.



Moreover, the visit witnessed a significant multilateral agreement, with Iraq, Turkey, Qatar, and the UAE signing a memorandum of understanding to collaborate on the "Development Road Project." This cooperative endeavor reflects a broader regional approach to infrastructure development and economic integration, underscoring the growing significance of cross-border partnerships in driving sustainable growth and prosperity.



Overall, Erdogan's visit to Iraq signifies a pivotal moment in the bilateral relations between the two countries, characterized by a renewed commitment to deepen cooperation and address common challenges. Through the signing of strategic agreements and multilateral initiatives, Turkey and Iraq are poised to chart a new course for their relationship, one that is defined by mutual respect, shared interests, and collective prosperity.

