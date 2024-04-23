Stirling Highland Games And The Argyll And Sutherland Highlanders Museum Forge Historic Partnership To Commemorate Stirling's 900Th Anniversary

(MENAFN- Pressat) The Stirling Highland Games and the Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders Museum have joined forces to mark a significant milestone in the history of Stirling. Celebrating the city's 900 years of rich heritage, this partnership promises to showcase a historic photo exhibition at the Highland Games event, honouring Stirling's enduring legacy and cultural significance.



The alliance between these two iconic organisations signifies a powerful union, blending tradition, culture, and community spirit. Both share a profound dedication to preserving Scotland's heritage while fostering a sense of pride and belonging among locals and visitors alike.



The exhibition of Regimental Stirling-related images is scheduled to be unveiled at the Stirling Highland Games on Saturday 17th August, to showcase the vibrant tapestry of Stirling's past to visitors.



"The partnership between the Stirling Highland Games and the Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders Museum embodies the essence of our shared commitment to honouring Stirling's heritage," commented Matt McGrandles, President of the Stirling Highland Games Committee. "We are delighted to play our part in the Stirling 900 campaign, and I welcome the collaboration and enthusiasm from Islay and his team at the museum. We are very much looking forward to seeing the end results here."



Established in 1818, the Stirling Highland Games stand as a testament to Scotland's enduring traditions. Renowned for its highland games competitions, its trader's village and creative arts offering, the games attract competitors and spectators from around the globe. This year's creative arts offering promises to be particularly memorable, as the committee select several of old Stirling's pictures to exhibit in the Discover Stirling 900 marquee, paying homage to Stirling's remarkable journey over the past nine centuries.



Complementing the experience, the Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders Museum will also be showcasing within the Traders Village as well as giving an exclusive morning talk to the SHG Experience ticket holders, offering a captivating journey through the annals of military history. The museum is located within the historic Stirling Castle and houses a treasure trove of artefacts, documents, and interactive exhibits that illuminate the heroic exploits and enduring legacy of the Argylls, Stirling's Highland Regiment.



Alan 'Islay' Carmichael, CEO of the Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders Museum, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, "Our partnership with the Stirling Highland Games underscores our shared mission to honour Scotland's rich military heritage. Together, we look forward to commemorating Stirling's 900th anniversary by bringing some of the museum's history outside, so we can share it with visitors at the event."

The organisers are still searching for a sponsor for this part of the event and would welcome any enquiries by emailing your details to ... . For more information about the Stirling Highland Games and the Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders Museum, including event schedules and ticketing details, please visit their respective websites at and