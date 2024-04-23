Amir Praises Contribution Of Bangladeshi Community In Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and Her Excellency Sheikh Hasina Wajid, Prime Minister of the friendly People's Republic of Bangladesh, held an official session of talks at the Prime Minister's office in the capital, Dhaka, today.

Amir, Bangladesh Prime Minister witness signing of agreements

Read Also

At the beginning of the session, the Prime Minister of Bangladesh welcomed His Highness the Amir and the accompanying delegation, praising the relations of friendship and cooperation between the two countries, which are nearly 50 years old, and the visit of His Highness, which is considered an important visit to strengthen relations between the two friendly countries, noting the role of the State of Qatar in resolving conflicts in the region.

For his part, His Highness the Amir expressed his appreciation to the Prime Minister for the hospitality and honor received by His Highness and the accompanying delegation during this visit, which is an opportunity to discuss issues of common interest and ways to support bilateral relations between the two countries in various fields, hoping that its results will contribute to the advancement bilateral cooperation reached the desired level.

His Highness also expressed his appreciation for the role of the Bangladeshi community residing in the State of Qatar and its effective contribution in several development areas in the country.

During the session, aspects of cooperation between the two friendly countries were also discussed, ways to enhance and develop them, and the most prominent regional and international issues of common interest were discussed, especially the latest developments in the situation in the occupied Palestinian territories and the Gaza Strip.

His Highness the Amir and the Prime Minister of the People's Republic of Bangladesh held a bilateral meeting, during which they discussed a group of topics of common interest.

The session was attended by HE Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Head of the Amiri Diwan, HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al Thani, Minister of Commerce and Industry, HE Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, and a number of Their Excellencies members of the official delegation accompanying His Highness the Amir.



