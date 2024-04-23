India's opposition Congress party accuse Modi of targeting minority Muslims

(MENAFN) On Monday, India's main opposition Congress party lodged a complaint with the Election Commission, alleging that Premier Narendra Modi had engaged in "blatantly targeting" minority Muslims during a campaign speech. India, as the world's most populous country, upholds secular principles in its constitution, and the election code explicitly prohibits canvassing that incites "communal feelings."



Critics of Modi contend that he has marginalized the country's sizable Muslim population, estimated at around 200 million. Notably, the prime minister typically avoids explicit references to religion in his rhetoric. Interestingly, the word "Hindu" is notably absent from his Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) 76-page election manifesto.



However, during a weekend election rally in Rajasthan, Modi made assertions suggesting that a previous Congress government had purportedly stated that "Muslims have the first right over the nation's wealth."



He stated that if Congress won "it will be distributed among those who have more children. It will be distributed to the infiltrators."



"Do you think your hard-earned money should be given to infiltrators? Would you accept this?"



Critics interpreted these statements as veiled references targeting Muslims.



In its complaint to the Election Commission, the Congress party declared that the "divisive, objectionable and malicious" remarks were directed at "a particular religious community" and equated to "blatant and direct violations of electoral laws".

MENAFN23042024000045015839ID1108126370