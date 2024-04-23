Russia Intensifies Missile Attacks, Airstrikes On Sumy Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Sumy region is seeing an increased number of Russian airstrikes, missile attacks, rocket salvos, and FPV drone attacks.

That's according to the regional military administration , Ukrinform reports.

Yuriy Polous, head of the Territorial Defense Force HW, says 169 strikes were confirmed across the region in the past week.

"The number of artillery strikes, especially over weekends, has almost halved. However, the enemy is now applying airstrikes more intensively. In particular, we saw pinpoint strikes by KAB bombs targeting three populated areas in the Shostka district, while the Sumy district was also subjected to KAB attacks," Polous said.

Air defense forces destroy all air targets attacking Kyiv overnight Tue

The official added that on April 19, the enemy launched a missile attack on enterprises located in the City of Sumy.

"As a result of the strikes targeting Sumy region, two people were killed and nine residents of the region were injured," added Polous.

He also noted that the Bilopillia community suffered the most. On April 18 and 19, almost simultaneously, Russia fired off eight artillery rounds at the town of Bilopillia, as a result of which five civilians were injured.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russian troops shelled the areas of Sumy region near the Russian border 16 times over the past day.

Illustrative photo: Flickr