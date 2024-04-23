Russian Drone Attack Leaves Seven Injured In Odesa

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As a result of Russia's overnight attack involving Shahed kamikaze drones that targeted a residential area in Odesa, a number of households sustained damage.

This was reported by Defense Forces South via Telegram, Ukrinform saw.

"Emergency services are working on eliminating the consequences. As per tentative reports, seven people were injured, including two children," the statement says.

According to updated data, 34 people were rescued, including three children.

Earlier, the Air Force warned residents of an incoming group of Shahed kamikaze drones, launched from the occupied part of Kherson region toward Odesa. An air raid alert went off across the region.

