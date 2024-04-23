Air India, All Nippon Airways Signs Codeshare Agreement

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 23 (IANS) Tata-owned Air India and Japanese carrier All Nippon Airways have signed a codeshare agreement connecting their networks, enhancing flight selections between India and Japan.

With this agreement, effective for travel from May 23, Air India and All Nippon Airways guests will fly to their desired destination by combining those flights between India and Japan with a single ticket.

In addition, guests of both airlines flying on codeshare flights will enjoy premium services such as lounge access and priority boarding that Star Alliance offers to its premium members.

Available for sale from 23 April 2024, Air India will add its 'AI' designator code on ANA's flights between Tokyo Haneda and Delhi as well as Tokyo Narita and Mumbai, while All Nippon Airways will add its 'NH' designator code on Air India's flight between Tokyo Narita and Delhi.

“This codeshare agreement with All Nippon Airways marks an important step forward in connecting India and Japan," said Nipun Aggarwal, Chief Commercial & Transformation Officer, Air India.

“This collaboration broadens our network connectivity and offers our guests seamless travel experiences and a wider choice of flights between the two countries. We look forward to a successful collaboration with ANA and exploring further avenues for cooperation in the future,” said Aggarwal.

Katsuya Goto, Member of the Board and Executive Vice President of Alliances and International Affairs, All Nippon Airways said that this collaboration is a testament to ANA's commitment to improving the air travel experience for all of its travellers.

“We hope this will lead to a seamless travel environment between our two nations,” said Goto.