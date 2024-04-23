PCB Chief Prioritizes Champions Trophy Hosting Over Bilateral Series With India

Talking to reporters in Lahore during a function, Naqvi was asked about the recent interview of Indian captain Rohit Sharma, in which he praised the Pakistan cricket team and said it would be”awesome” to play the neighbours from across the border in a Test series overseas.

”Look, if any options in this regard come we will consider it, but our target right now is to host the Champions Trophy and first let India come for the tournament,” he said.

”Right now till the CT there is no slot available as our team has a packed itinerary.””Once they come here first then we can look at any proposal whenever it comes before us,” he added.

The two teams last played a bilateral limited overs series in 2012-13, when Pakistan visited India. But India has refused to play any Tests against Pakistan since 2007, when the two countries engaged in a rubber on Indian soil.

Last year India refused to send its team for the Asia Cup matches in Pakistan and eventually the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) had to adopt a hybrid model for the event which was split with a vast majority of the matches being organised in Sri Lanka.

Naqvi met with BCCI secretary Jay Shah during an ICC meeting in Dubai in February.

PCB Forms Committee To Investigate Handling Of Ehsanullah's Injury The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has formed a medical probe panel to look into allegations that young fast bowler Ehsanullah's elbow injury was mismanaged by its medical panel.

Ehsanullah has struggled to recover from an elbow injury that he sustained last year after making his white ball debuts for the national team.

A PCB insider said that Naqvi had formed the medical board after he was told that a specialist in London, who checked Ehsanullah last week, confirmed he might require another surgery as his first surgery in a Lahore hospital had been botched up.

