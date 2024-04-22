Jordan Sends Aid Convoy To Gaza

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) AMMAN, Apr 23 (NNN-PETRA) – The Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army, yesterday, dispatched a humanitarian aid convoy to the Gaza Strip, in coordination with the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organisation.

The convoy, consisting of 51 trucks loaded with food and other relief supplies, is part of the efforts by Jordan, to help alleviate the suffering of the population in Gaza, and a way to show support and solidarity for the Palestinians.

The armed forces pledged continued efforts to send humanitarian and medical aid to the war-torn Palestinian enclave, either by air, through Egypt's Al-Arish airport and airdrop operations or by land through aid convoys.– NNN-PETRA