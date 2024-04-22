Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi In Kharkiv Region Comes Under Russian Fire

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As a result of shelling by Russian troops in Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi, Kharkiv region, a volunteer was injured.

That's according to the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office , Ukrinform reports.

"According to the inquiry, on April 22, at around 16:30, Russian servicemen once again shelled the village of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi. A 37-year-old volunteer was injured," the report reads.

Under the procedural leadership of the Kupyan district prosecutor's office of the Kharkiv region, a pre-trial investigation has been launched into the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code).

As Ukrinform reported, the driver of an excavator was killed in a Russian strike that targeted the village of Yurchenkove, Kharkiv region.