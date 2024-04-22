               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Chinese Warn Of Taiwan Crisis From US Military Aid


4/22/2024 3:19:16 PM

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Beijing has expressed strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition after the United States House of Representatives passed a bill that will grant military aid to Taiwan and countries in the Indo-Pacific region.

The US House on April 20 passed four bills in a US$95 billion package to boost the defense ability of Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan. About $60.84 billion of funding will be earmarked for Ukraine to counter Russia while $26.38 bill be used to support Israel to defend itself against Iran and its proxies.

One of the bills consists of $8.12 billion for Taiwan and Indo-Pacific countries to“counter communist China and ensure strong deterrence in the region.”

The aid includes:

  • a $3.3 billion funding to develop submarine infrastructure, including investments in dry dock construction;
  • $2 billion in a foreign military financing program for Taiwan and other key allies and security partners in the Indo-Pacific confronting Chinese aggression; and
  • $1.9 billion to replenish defense articles and defense services provided to Taiwan and regional partners.

The remaining $920 million will be spent on strengthening US military capabilities in the region, enhancing the production and development of artillery and critical munitions and providing additional flexibility for Foreign Military Financing loans and loan guarantees.

Already, on February 8, the US Senate had passed the $95 billion package to support Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan. The package will soon be submitted to US President Joe Biden for approval before it becomes law.

“The US insists on passing and signing a bill containing negative content related to Taiwan, seriously interfering in China's internal affairs and seriously violating the one-China principle and the provisions of the three Sino-US joint communiques,” Chen Binhua, spokesman for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, said Monday.“We express strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition to this.”

