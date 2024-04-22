Court In Ukraine Extends Ihor Kolomoisky's Custody Remand Until June 2 - Source

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Shevchenkivskyi District Court in Kyiv ruled to extend the term of custody remand for Ukrainian businessman Ihor Kolomoisky until June 2, 2024, setting a bail at UAH 1.96 billion.

This is reported by Ukrinform with reference to its own sources.

According to the interlocutor, one of the parties at the hearing emphasized Kolomoisky's state of health and insisted on handing the case to the National Anti-corruption Bureau of Ukraine. The other side stressed that, as of today, softer measures will not be able to prevent existing risks, including the suspect escaping from pre-trial investigation bodies and court.

Ihorreceives new suspicion - SSU

As reported, on September 2, 2023, the Security Service of Ukraine, the Bureau of Economic Security, and the Prosecutor General's Office charged Ihor Kolomoisky under Articles 190 and 209 of the Criminal Code: fraud and laundering of assets obtained through crime.

Subsequently, Kolomoisky faced two more charges over the withdrawal of a total of UAH 15 billion from PrivatBank.

On November 28, the Shevchenkivskyi District Court in Kyiv extended the term of custody remand for Ihor Kolomoisky until January 26, setting a bail at UAH 3.7 billion.

Later, the court extended this term for another two months, until April 25. In addition, bail was reduced to UAH 2.4 billion.