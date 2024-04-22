Prime Minister Meets Officials On Sidelines Of GCC-EU Forum On Regional Security

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Luxembourg: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani met separately today with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Defense of Ireland HE Michael Martin, Vice President of the Council of Ministers and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Italian Republic HE Antonio Tajani, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands HE Hanke Bruins, Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Spain HE Jose Manuel Albares, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sweden HE Tobias Billstrom, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy HE Josep Borrell.

The meetings took place on the sidelines of the high-level forum between the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and the European Union on regional security, which took place in Luxembourg.

The meetings dealt with discussing bilateral cooperation and the means to enhance it, in addition to discussing several regional and international issues of joint interest.