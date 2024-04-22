Google Doodle Marks Earth Day With Stunning Aerial Photos

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Alexandra Evangelista |The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: As the world comes together to observe Earth Day, Google decided to showcase the planet's natural beauty and biodiversity through aerial photos from around the globe.

On this occasion, the search engine giant formed letters from places across the globe where people, communities, and governments work every day to protect the planet's natural beauty, biodiversity, and resources.

Today's doodle formed the word 'Google' using aerial photos from the Turks and Caicos Islands, Mexico's Scorpion Reef National Park, Iceland's Vatnajökull National Park, Brazil's Jaú National Park, Nigeria's Great Green Wall, and Australia's Pilbara Islands Nature Reserves.

The company further shared the creative process behind capturing locations resembling each letter in the alphabet.

The planet takes centre stage today, April 22, with over a billion people observing Earth Day as a reminder to practice sustainable habits. According to Google, internet users are increasingly using the platform to search for ways to live more sustainably.

Some of the trending searches include fuel conservation, e-bikes, electric vehicles, energy-saving devices, solar installations, thrifting, reducing food waste, recycling, and more.

Meanwhile, in Qatar, the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MoECC) celebrates the annual event emphasizing the necessity for concerted efforts to protect the planet.

The Ministry shared five environmental habits to embrace on Earth Day, and in the future. These include reducing energy consumption, utilizing public transport, conservation, and wiseful water consumption, engaging in local environmental volunteering opportunities, and raising awareness in the community.

In addition to this, Qatar Museums has unveiled the 'Al Zubarah Trashboom Project ' as an environmental initiative aimed at combating ocean pollution through the deployment of Trash Booms. The Trash Booms which are buoyant and linked is used to deflect, contain, and collect various pollutants such as floating debris, marine waste, and more. The project also lessens the need for frequent beach cleanups.

Earth Day was first celebrated in the United States in 1970, and now includes over 193 countries engaging in a wide range of events geared towards environmental protection.