Grundfos Driving Towards A Net-Zero Future Through Its Itruck Drive Initiative

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India Grundfos, a global leader in intelligent and energy-efficient pumping solutions, continues its drive towards sustainability with the iTruck Drive campaign, which has now reached Chennai. The campaign, launched on September 25, 2023, from Gurgaon, has covered over 12,500 kilometres and visited over 90 cities across Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Karnataka.





Grundfos iTruck Drive Initiative





The iTruck initiative aligns with Grundfos' commitment to achieving Net-Zero status by 2050. It showcases a suite of sustainable pump technologies and intelligent solutions designed to meet various industrial requirements. Through this campaign, Grundfos demonstrates its dedication to reducing greenhouse gas emissions by at least 90%, in line with the Science-Based Target Initiative (SBTi).





“We are dedicated to advancing innovation that promotes sustainability, and our iTruck Drive campaign exemplifies this dedication as it reaches Chennai," said Shankar Rajaram, Director – Industry, INDO Region, Grundfos . "As we travel through cities and towns, the #SustainableInnovationDrive symbolizes our dedication to a net-zero horizon by 2050 and reflects Grundfos' deeply rooted belief in balancing technological advancement with environmental responsibility."





By showcasing its intelligent and energy-efficient pumping solutions directly to industries across India, Grundfos aims to reduce carbon emissions and inspire audiences towards a net-zero future. The campaign is a pivotal part of Grundfos' efforts to address climate change and foster a carbon-neutral future.

The iTruck will continue its journey towards the East and North, reaching more cities by July 2024 and engaging with a larger audience. Grundfos aims to significantly lower potential carbon emissions and increase its audience reach threefold, paving the way for a greener tomorrow.





About Grundfos

Grundfos pioneers' solutions to the world's water and climate challenges and improve quality of life for people. As a global pump and water solutions company it provides expertise in energy- and water efficient solutions and systems for a wide range of applications, including water utility, water treatment, industries, and buildings.



Find out more on

grundfos .