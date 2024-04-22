Duke Of Luxembourg Meets Prime Minister

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Luxembourg: HRH Duke Henri, Grand Duke of Luxembourg, met today in Luxembourg with Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani.

At the outset of the meeting, HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs conveyed the greetings of the Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to HRH the Grand Duke of Luxembourg, as well as His Highness's wishes of good health and happiness to His Royal Highness, and continued progress and prosperity to the people of Luxembourg.



For his part, HRH the Grand Duke of Luxembourg entrusted HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs with his greetings to HH the Amir, his wishes for His Highness of good health and happiness and for the Qatari people further development and growth.



The meeting dealt with discussing bilateral cooperation between the two countries and the means to enhance them in different fields, and a number of issues of joint interest.