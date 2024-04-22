Qatar Participates In GCC-EU High Level Forum On Regional Security

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Luxembourg:The State of Qatar participated in the high-level forum between the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and the European Union on regional security, held Monday in Luxembourg.

Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani chaired the State of Qatar's delegation to the forum.

The forum discussed developments in the region and ways for de-escalation and calm, particularly in ending the war in the Gaza Strip. Additionally, the forum addressed the developments in the Russian-Ukrainian crisis, maritime security, and freedom of navigation.