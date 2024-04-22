Padmi Shri To Nadaswaram Doyen Seshampatti T. Sivalingam

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, April 22 (IANS) Music maestro Seshampatti T. Sivalingam, a doyen of 'Nadaswaram', has been conferred with Padma Shri award.

Sivalingam was an 'A' grade artist with the All India Radio and has performed across the world attending concerts and solo programmes.

In his younger days, he honed his skills in Thanjavur. He got formal training in Nadaswaram under renowned maestro Keevalur Ganesan for six months and later joined the Madras Music College.

He shaped his skills under the tutelage of Keeranur Ramaswami Pillai and later got trained under Tiruvarur Latchappa Pillai. He is the recipient of Tamil Nadu's highest civilian award Kalaimamani and has also received the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award.