Algerian Mps Pay Tribute To Great Leader Heydar Aliyev And Azerbaijani Martyrs

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A delegation led by head of the Algerian-AzerbaijaniInter-Parliamentary Friendship Group operating in the NationalPeople's Assembly of the People's Democratic Republic of AlgeriaGharbi Abdelbasset, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan, has todayvisited the Alley of Honors to pay tribute to National Leader,architect and founder of the modern and independent Azerbaijanistate Heydar Aliyev, and laid flowers at the Great Leader's tomb, Azernews reports.

The Algerian parliamentarians also visited the Alley of Martyrsto commemorate Azerbaijani heroes who gave their lives for thecountry's independence and territorial integrity, and placedflowers at the their graves.

The guests also enjoyed a panoramic view of Baku as they wereinformed about the history of the Alley of Martyrs and theredevelopment works carried out in the city.