               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Algerian Mps Pay Tribute To Great Leader Heydar Aliyev And Azerbaijani Martyrs


4/22/2024 10:10:37 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A delegation led by head of the Algerian-AzerbaijaniInter-Parliamentary Friendship Group operating in the NationalPeople's Assembly of the People's Democratic Republic of AlgeriaGharbi Abdelbasset, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan, has todayvisited the Alley of Honors to pay tribute to National Leader,architect and founder of the modern and independent Azerbaijanistate Heydar Aliyev, and laid flowers at the Great Leader's tomb, Azernews reports.

The Algerian parliamentarians also visited the Alley of Martyrsto commemorate Azerbaijani heroes who gave their lives for thecountry's independence and territorial integrity, and placedflowers at the their graves.

The guests also enjoyed a panoramic view of Baku as they wereinformed about the history of the Alley of Martyrs and theredevelopment works carried out in the city.

MENAFN22042024000195011045ID1108123520

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search