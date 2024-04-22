Smoke, flames engulf sprawling landfill in Indian capital of Delhi

(MENAFN) Thick columns of smoke and flames continued to engulf a sprawling landfill in New Delhi, India's capital city, as firefighting efforts persisted on Monday. Firefighters were actively engaged in dousing the burning mounds of garbage, battling the relentless blaze that had ignited on Sunday evening.



Residents in the vicinity grappled with the consequences of the inferno, enduring the noxious fumes emanating from the landfill. The toxic smoke filled the air, leaving locals struggling to breathe and causing irritation to their eyes. Dileep Pandey, a resident of the area, described the pervasive smell as pungent and voiced concerns about the health hazards posed by the poisonous emissions.



While the exact cause of the fire remained unknown, authorities wasted no time in launching legal proceedings against unidentified individuals suspected to be linked to the incident. According to officials from the Delhi Fire Services department, the fire likely erupted due to the methane gas generated within the vast heaps of waste accumulated at the landfill site.



The prevailing hot and dry weather conditions exacerbated the situation, providing favorable conditions for the flames to spread rapidly. As firefighting operations persisted, authorities remained vigilant, striving to contain the blaze and mitigate its impact on the surrounding environment and residents.

