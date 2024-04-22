Azergold CJSC Boosts Production In Q12024

(MENAFN- AzerNews) AzerGold Closed Joint Stock Company (CJSC) successfullycontinued production and sales operations in January-March 2024, Azernews reports.
The company produced 11,500 ounces of gold and 25,500 ounces ofsilver in the first quarter of this year, representing an increaseof 58% and 25%, respectively, compared to the same period lastyear. Thus, the gold production plan determined for the first 3months of the current year has already been implemented by 2%, andthe silver production plan by 1%.
Over the course of three months, the CJSC sold 6,600 ounces ofgold and 23,700 ounces of silver in local and internationalmarkets, and as a result, 25.2 million manats (about $14.8 million)were attracted to the country's economy.
As of April 1, the total income obtained by CJSC as a result ofthe sale of precious metals in local and foreign markets reached1,213,911,000 manats (about $714 million). Of that, 1,158,829,000manats (about $681 million) accounted for export revenues, and55,082,000 manats (about $32.4 million) for domestic marketsales.
AzerGold CJSC aims to produce and sell 70,000 ounces of gold in2024, which is a 10% increase in production and a 3% increase insales compared to last year's target.
