Arab League Begins Media, Info. Conf. For Global Peace

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, April 22 (KUNA) -- The "Media and Information Literacy and Global Understanding: Peace for all" conference commenced Monday at the headquarters of the Arab League, with the attendance of the Secretary General of the League Ahmad Aboul Gheit, and Egypt's Coptic Orthodox Church Pope Tawadros II.

The Arab Academy for Science, Technology, and Maritime Transport, in collaboration with the Social Affairs Sector and Culture and Dialogue of Civilizations Department at the League, and in partnership with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) Media and Information Literacy Alliance and the Autonomous University of Barcelona, organized the conference.

This three-day conference aims to emphasize the crucial role of media and information culture in promoting global understanding and peace, shaping public awareness and directing views towards peaceful coexistence issues, alongside exploring the role of technology and information in achieving these goals.

The conference explored how to use media as a tool to bring people together and enhance dialogue and cultural understanding.

The focus lies on the vital role of media literacy for fostering critical analysis skills and discerning between real and fake news, crucial for building peaceful and cohesive societies.

The conference is expected to come up with practical recommendations for developing effective media strategies that support global peace and understanding.

Kuwait's Permanent Representative to the Arab League, Ambassador Talal Al-Mutairi represented Kuwait at the conference. (end)

