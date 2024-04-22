Asia Rebounds From Friday Selloff

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Asia-Pacific markets rebounded from Friday's selloff as investors look to fresh data points out of China, Japan and South Korea this week.
The Nikkei 225 Index recovered 370.26 points, or 1%, to 37,438.61, after Friday's heavy losses.
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index moved higher 287.55 points, or 1.8%, to 16,511.69.
In Australia, markets went downward, marking its sixth losing session in seven days.
CHINA
In Shanghai, the CSI 300 faded 10.76 points, or 0.3%, to 3,530.90, the only market in the region to lose points Monday.
On Monday, China's one-year and five-year loan prime rates were left unchanged at 3.45% and 3.95% respectively. The five-year LPR acts as the peg for most property mortgages.
In other markets
In Korea, the Kospi recovered 37.58 points, or 1.5%, to 2,629.44.
In Singapore, the Straits Times Index jumped 48.66 points, or 1.5%, to 3,225.17.
In Taiwan, the Taiex index slumbered 115.9 points, or 0.6%, to 19,411.22.
In New Zealand, the NZX 50 restocked 56.59 points, or 0.5%, to 11,852.81.
In Australia, the ASX 200 added 81.88 points, or 1.1%, to 7,649.16.
MENAFN22042024000212011056ID1108122895
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.