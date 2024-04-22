Asia Rebounds From Friday Selloff

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Asia-Pacific markets rebounded from Friday's selloff as investors look to fresh data points out of China, Japan and South Korea this week.

The Nikkei 225 Index recovered 370.26 points, or 1%, to 37,438.61, after Friday's heavy losses.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index moved higher 287.55 points, or 1.8%, to 16,511.69.

In Australia, markets went downward, marking its sixth losing session in seven days.

CHINA

In Shanghai, the CSI 300 faded 10.76 points, or 0.3%, to 3,530.90, the only market in the region to lose points Monday.

On Monday, China's one-year and five-year loan prime rates were left unchanged at 3.45% and 3.95% respectively. The five-year LPR acts as the peg for most property mortgages.

In other markets

In Korea, the Kospi recovered 37.58 points, or 1.5%, to 2,629.44.

In Singapore, the Straits Times Index jumped 48.66 points, or 1.5%, to 3,225.17.

In Taiwan, the Taiex index slumbered 115.9 points, or 0.6%, to 19,411.22.

In New Zealand, the NZX 50 restocked 56.59 points, or 0.5%, to 11,852.81.

In Australia, the ASX 200 added 81.88 points, or 1.1%, to 7,649.16.











MENAFN22042024000212011056ID1108122895