School Of Tuna Spotted In Qatar Waters

Doha, Qatar: The whale shark monitoring team of Ministry of Environment and Climate Change spotted on their routine monitoring trip a school of tuna fish on April 21, 2024.
The ministry shared a video of their encounter on its social media.
"There were nutrients including fish larvae and possibly fish eggs floating on the surface. Food for whale sharks," it further added.
