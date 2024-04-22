Malaysia’s foreign minister to pay trip to China

(MENAFN) Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin revealed on Monday that Malaysia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dato' Seri Utama Haji Mohamad bin Haji Hasan, is slated to undertake an official visit to China from April 23 to 25. This visit follows an invitation extended by Wang Yi, a key figure within the Chinese leadership as a Member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Minister of Foreign Affairs.



The upcoming visit underscores the importance of diplomatic relations between Malaysia and China and reflects a commitment to strengthening bilateral ties and fostering mutual cooperation. It presents an opportunity for both sides to engage in substantive discussions on a wide range of bilateral, regional, and global issues of common interest.



During the visit, Minister Mohamad bin Haji Hasan is expected to hold meetings with senior Chinese officials to explore avenues for enhancing cooperation across various sectors, including trade, investment, culture, and people-to-people exchanges. The discussions are likely to focus on deepening strategic partnerships and promoting economic collaboration, as well as addressing regional and international challenges.



As Malaysia and China seek to deepen their bilateral relations and promote regional stability, this visit holds significance in advancing mutual understanding and cooperation between the two countries. It is anticipated that the outcomes of the discussions will further strengthen the bonds of friendship and partnership between Malaysia and China, contributing to peace, stability, and prosperity in the region.

