Military Intelligence Officers Cannot Have Social Networks - Budanov

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Military intelligence officers are not allowed to have Telegram or other social networks.

The head of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov said this in an interview with BBC Ukrainian, Ukrinform reports.

"No, absolutely," he said, answering the question of whether intelligence officers should have Telegram or other social networks at all.

He confirmed that this is prohibited.

"As a head, I simply have access to all the world's media and resources. That's why I look through them to see the results of our operations. Or resonant events that, in our opinion, have or will have some impact," Budanov said.

As reported, Yehor Aushev, an expert at the NGO Institute for Cyber Warfare Research, said that it is technically possible to ban the use of the Telegram messenger in Ukraine.