Neha Hiremath Murder: BJP Holds State-Wide Protests Cong Councillor Says '...Losing Faith' | 10 Points

"The Karnataka unit of BJP on April 22 staged statewide protests against the alleged brutal murder of a Congress councillor's daughter Neha Hiremath in Hubbali. Neha, 23, the daughter of Niranjan Hiremath, a Congress Councillor of Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation, was reportedly stabbed to death by Fayaz on the campus of BVB College on April 18. Neha's father and BJP has alleged it a case of 'love jihad' while the Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and deputy CM DK Shivakumar has denied the allegation. A statement from the accused parents also revealed that the couple were in a love relationship.
Here's all you need to know about the case:1. The BJP leaders and party workers in the state held protest over Neha's murder. Speaking on the incident, BJP leader and party's national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said that it is unfortunate that the Congress leaders instead of standing with the family of Neha, they are trying to shield the mentality of the criminal Read: Supreme Court permits minor rape survivor to abort pregnancy, says 'continuation may impact physical and...'2. ABVP organised protest in Karnataka's Hubballi against the murder of college student Neha Hiremath.3. Anjuman-I-Islam, a social organization also organised a protest. The organisation's President Esmail Tamatgar had earlier said that a rally will be taken out and all the businessmen from Muslim community would observe bandh from 10 am to 3 pm today to offer their condolence and protest the brutal incident. Speaking to PTI on April 21, Tamatgar had siad,“Tomorrow we will observe bandh. Chicken shops, garage workshops, fruit vendors, banks, institutions will remain closed to condole the death and show our solidarity with the family. We will put up 'Justice for Neha' stickers at our shops.\"Also Read: 7 booked in Karnataka's Belagavi for blackmailing woman with 'private pics': 'Forced to perform namaz...,' says victim4. On April 21, the victim's father and Congress councillor Niranjan also demanded the transfer of the police commissioner for alleged \"negligence\" in the case. Moreover, he also demanded to handover his daughter's murder case to the CBI. \"I have given the names of 8 people openly. They have not even caught one person. I am losing faith now. They are trying to divert my case. Give it to CBI if you cannot do it. The commissioner in this case is a lady, even then she is not taking a girl's murder seriously... She is working under some pressure. I demand the commissioner should be transferred for negligence in the case. I demand that the case should be given to CBI,\" Hiremath told ANI Read: Neha Hiremath case: Karnataka murder accused's mother denies 'love jihad' claims, says 'she made the first move'5. Replying on the CBI probe demand, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar today said that the Karnataka government has no objection over the CBI probe into the murder case, however, he added that his government will deal with the case in their own way. \"Let them do whatever they want to do, we have no objection to what they want to do. Karnataka government will deal with this case in its own way, there is no question of it,\" DK Shivakumar told ANI.6. BJP Tamil Nadu chief K Annamalai who held a roadshow along with the party's candidate from Bengaluru South seat, Tejashvi Surya said,“Law and order have always been in bad condition during Congress because they do appeasement politics. What happened in Hubli is not only distressing but extremely worrying. This is a shameless attitude. He is a congress corporator.”Also Read: 'Personal reasons, not love Jihad': Karnataka CM on killing of Congress corporator's daughter on college campus7. On 21 April, Karnataka Women Commission Chairman Naglakshmi Choudhary, shed light on the development in the case and said that the victim will soon get justice. \"The police are investigating the case. All the evidence has been collected properly. Now the blood is gone for DNA investigation. Once it comes, within three months Neha will get justice,\" she said.8. While refuting claims of 'love jihad', the mother of 23-year-old Fayaz said that they were in \"love.\" She also added that she had known about their relationship for a year and Neha was the one who made the first move. She, however, has called for strict punishment for her son.9. The father of the accused also said that his son should be \"punished in such a way that no man thinks of harassing a woman\". Baba Saheb Subani, Fayaz's father, who is also a school teacher said that Neha's family had called him eight months ago to inform him that his son was troubling her.
10. The accused's father also did not deny the fact that Neha and Fayaz were in a love relationship. \"It is also true that Fayaz and Neha were in a love relationship and he told me he wanted to marry her, but I refused it by folding my hands,\" the father said as quoted by The Indian Express.(With inputs from agencies)
