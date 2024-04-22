Oman's inflation rate sees modest uptick of 0.2 percent in March

(MENAFN) In March, Oman's inflation rate saw a modest uptick of 0.2 percent compared to the same period in 2023, primarily attributed to the escalation in prices of food and beverages, as indicated by an official analysis.



Data compiled by the National Center for Statistics and Information, cited by the Oman News Agency, revealed a 3.4 percent year-on-year increase in expenses related to food and non-alcoholic beverages during March.



Similarly, costs associated with miscellaneous personal goods and services experienced a 2.9 percent annual growth, while prices for tobacco products rose by 2.4 percent.



Moreover, minor increases were observed in prices for culture and entertainment activities (0.4 percent) and clothing and footwear expenses (0.1 percent) during the same period.



Conversely, transportation costs witnessed a decline of 4.6 percent, while prices for restaurants and hotels slightly decreased by 0.1 percent, contributing to the overall inflation trend.



Regionally, the Ash Sharqiyah North Governorate recorded the highest inflation rate increase in March compared to the corresponding period of the previous year, with the index rising by 1.3 percent. Additionally, inflation in the Al-Wusta Governorate grew by 1.1 percent, while registering a 1 percent increase in the North Al-Batinah Governorate.

