India Plans To Export Digital Public Infrastructure To Emerging Economies

New Delhi, Apr 22 (KNN) The Indian government is planning to expand the scope of Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) and Digital Public Goods (DPG) exports, aiming to assist emerging market economies with financial inclusion, innovation, and economic growth.

This move comes as India's popular DPI and DPG platforms, such as Aadhaar and UPI, have gained popularity among global south countries due to their ease of replication.

According to sources familiar with the matter, India hopes to develop development-oriented and demand-driven partnerships, especially with the global south.

These digital offerings are expected to massively help emerging economies in various social aspects, including financial inclusion, spurring innovation, and propelling economic growth.

"India hopes to develop development-oriented and demand-driven partnerships, especially with the global south," stated the first person mentioned above.

"These offerings will massively help emerging economies in various social aspects like financial inclusion, spurring innovation, and propelling economic growth," he further added.

While Aadhaar and UPI have already gained traction in developing countries, India is also pushing for the export of newer DPI and DPG platforms, as the India Stack is increasingly finding popularity among emerging economies.

Some of the relatively new DPI and DPG initiatives that have found traction include Samarth, an initiative by the Ministry of Education started in 2019; Niti for States, a digital cross-sectoral knowledge platform launched by Niti Ayog; and Agami, a platform aimed at improving the law and justice system.

According to the Observer Research Foundation, an independent global think-tank, technological innovations are reshaping traditional financial and payments systems globally.

The India Stack has enabled the country to leapfrog legacy systems of developed countries, making it an attractive proposition for emerging economies seeking digital transformation.

