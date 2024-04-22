Amir Highlights Enhanced Bilateral Ties With The Philippines

(MENAFN- The Peninsula)

Doha, Qatar: The Amir His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani underscored the importance of his visit to the Philippines, emphasizing the commitment to strengthening bilateral relations and mutual cooperation between the two nations.

In a tweet, he stated: "My visit to the Philippines comes within the framework of our keen interest in developing cooperation with this friendly country and elevating our bilateral relations to the optimal level. The fruitful discussions I had today with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will contribute to enhancing our mutual trade and investment initiatives and serving the common interests of our two countries."



His Highness the Amir concluded his official visit to the friendly Republic of the Philippines after holding session of official talks with His Excellency Ferdinand Marcos Jr., President of the friendly Republic of the Philippines, and witnessing exchange of a number of agreements and MoUs.

His Highness and the accompanying delegation are heading to Dhaka on a state visit to the friendly People's Republic of Bangladesh.