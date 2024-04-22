Unknown thieves steal imperial Chinese wine jar from Belgian museum

(MENAFN) A porcelain wine jar, which is a masterwork from the Chinese imperial workshops originating from the 16th century (Ming Dynasty), was robbed overnight from the Royal Museum of Mariemont in the district of Hainaut, Belgium.



As mentioned in primary reports, three persons entered the Museum premises at approximately 4 AM (2 AM GMT) and absconded with the "priceless" item, as indicated in the Museum’s statement issued on Sunday.



All security procedures were taken, the Museum declared. Alarms were activated and security cameras recorded a sequence of images that were given to regional police.



As stated by the museum manager Richard Veymiers, cited by a German broadcaster, the thieves appeared thoroughly braced and conducted their operation in only a few minutes. "They knew exactly where to enter, where to exit and which object was displayed in which room."



The wine jar, adorned with an aquatic motif, was procured by Belgian industrialist Raoul Warocque during a diplomatic expedition to China in 1912.



A probe has been initiated by the regional police and the federal police to locate the jar and recognize the committers of the robbery.



In spite of the robbery, the museum is still open to visitors this Sunday. Nevertheless, the East Asian room involved in the robbery has been briefly shut.

MENAFN22042024000045015839ID1108121589