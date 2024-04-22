China struggles to ensure water supply in drought-affected irrigation zones

(MENAFN) The Ministry of Water Resources announced on Sunday its concerted efforts to address water supply challenges in approximately 500 large and medium-sized irrigation areas located in drought-affected regions of southwestern China. According to Zhang Xiang, a researcher with the ministry, drought conditions have been impacting wheat and corn-producing areas in Yunnan and Sichuan provinces since the beginning of spring.



Zhang emphasized that Yunnan province has experienced a significant decrease in precipitation levels, measuring 42.3 percent below the usual average for this time of year, with forecasts indicating that the drought is likely to persist in the region.



To mitigate the impact of the drought, a total of 160 million cubic meters of water have been transported to the affected areas in Sichuan and Yunnan provinces. This water supply has facilitated the irrigation of over 3.5 million mu (approximately 230,000 hectares) of farmland, helping to sustain agricultural productivity in the face of adverse weather conditions.



In addition to these efforts, China has allocated 174 million yuan (approximately 24.49 million U.S. dollars) specifically for drought relief measures and to ensure an adequate water supply in the affected regions. This financial support underscores the government's commitment to addressing the challenges posed by drought and safeguarding the livelihoods of communities reliant on agricultural activities in southwestern China.

MENAFN22042024000045015839ID1108121584