Amir Heads To Bangladesh From The Philippines


4/22/2024 3:02:37 AM

Doha, Qatar: The Amir His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani left the capital, Manila, today after a state visit to the friendly Republic of the Philippines, heading to Dhaka on a state visit to the friendly People's Republic of Bangladesh.

His Highness and the accompanying delegation were bid farewell at Maharlika Presidential Airport (Villamor Airbase) by HE Raphael Perpetuo Lotilla, Secretary of Energy, HE Ahmed bin Saad Al Hamidi, Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Philippines, HE Lillibeth Velasco Pono, Ambassador of the Philippines to Qatar, and a number of senior officials in the Philippine government and staff of the Qatari embassy.

