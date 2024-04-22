'Philippines, Qatar Enjoy Four Decades Of Cordial Ties'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

DOHA: Secretary of Foreign Affairs of the Philippines H E Enrique Manalo (pictured) said the visit by Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to Manila will serve as a platform for the leaders to discuss matters of mutual interest, as well as ways of increasing political and economic cooperation.

In an interview with Qatar News Agency (QNA), he said:“This is an opportune time to engage in meaningful conversations, noting that we will be celebrating the 43rd anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between our countries next month in May.

"The Philippines and the State of Qatar have enjoyed more than four decades of cordial bilateral relations. I am optimistic that the friendship between our two countries will reach new heights in the years to come.

“While a long tradition of people-to-people exchanges serve as the backbone of Philippine-Qatari relations, we also wish to increase investment and boost economic cooperation.”

Secretary Manalo pointed out that the Philippines introduced reforms that simplified investment requirements and processes, and expressed hope that more Qatari businesses will participate in sectors that have been previously closed to foreign investors.

The Philippines looks forward to collaborating with Qatar in both traditional and non-traditional areas, he said, adding that“while labour relations remain to be a vital pillar, we aspire to broaden our partnership in other fields, such as renewable energy, tourism, and development of the Philippines' halal industry.”

He said they also seek to enhance cooperation with Qatar in regional and multilateral spaces, on issues of mutual concern.

The Foreign Secretary touched upon the role of the Filipino community in Doha in strengthening ties between Qatar and the Philippines, noting that approximately 260,000 Filipinos consider Qatar their second home.

“We are proud of their achievements and their contributions to both our economies. Their welfare remains a top priority,” he said, acknowledging Qatar's supports towards initiatives meant to ensure the well-being of overseas workers.

He added,“Our countries' labour relations are premised on trust.“We are hopeful that reforms across the region continue to evolve to encompass the more vulnerable sectors of the labour market. We welcome initiatives that contribute to enhancing labour mobility.”