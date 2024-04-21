PM Modi To Address Election Rally In UP's Aligarh Today

(MENAFN- IANS) Aligarh, April 22 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address an election meeting here at the exhibition grounds on Monday, poll officials said.

According to officials, Prime Minister Modi will stay at the meeting venue for about an hour and five minutes, and he will address the meeting for about 45 minutes.

The BJP candidate here is Satish Gautam, the sitting MP.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, many other Ministers, and local public representatives will also be present on the stage in this meeting.

According to the program, the Prime Minister will reach Aligarh at 2 p.m.

Preparations are underway for this rally and Special Protection Group (SPG) teams have been camping in the district for the past several days.

The Prime Minister has last visited the district for the 2022 Assembly elections.

Voting for Lok Sabha elections will be held on the Aligarh parliamentary seat on April 26.