Man Stabbed To Death In Delhi, Four Held

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 22 (IANS) A 24-year-old man was stabbed to death in south Delhi's Sarita Vihar area on Sunday, police said, adding that they have arrested the accused and three persons, including two women, who helped him commit the crime.

The deceased was identified as Akshay aka Karan Bhadana, a resident of Okhla Tank, Mathura Road.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Southeast, Rajesh Deo said that information was received at Sarita Vihar police station regarding the stabbing near the Apollo Hospital following which a police team reached the spot.

"There was a lot of blood at the scene of the crime and the victim had already been shifted to AIIMS Trauma Centre, where he was declared dead by the doctors. Later the crime scene was inspected by the Mobile Forensic Crime Team and exhibits were lifted," he said.

During the investigation, the police team checked the CCTV footage in which the accused, identified as Vishesh Gupta, 26, a "Bad Character" of Sangam Vihar police station, was seen stabbing Akshay and three other persons, namely, Rani, 50, and her children identified as Muskan, 20, and Sunny, 22, also residents of Okhla Tank.

All four have been arrested and efforts are going on to recover the weapon of offence, the DCP added.