Pope Francis Calls On World Not To Forget About Ukraine That Suffers From War

On Sunday, April 21, Pope Francis called on the world not to forget about Ukraine, which is suffering from war.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by Vatican News.

“II continue to watch with concern and sorrow the situation in the Middle East. I reiterate the plea not to yield to the claims of war but rather to prioritize dialogue and diplomacy, which can achieve much,” Pope Francis said.

He noted that every day, he prays for peace in Palestine and Israel,“hoping these two peoples can soon end their suffering."

Pope Francis then recalled, as usual, the ongoing war in Ukraine. He invited the world not to forget the conflict-ridden land "which suffers so much."

As reported by Ukrinform, Pope Francis on Friday asked more than 6,000 girls and boys from the Italian National Network of Schools of Peace, which unites 137 educational institutions from 94 Italian cities, not to forget about their peers in Ukraine.

