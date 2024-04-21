Jordan Vs Indonesia AFC U23 Asian Cup 2024

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #AFC U23 ASIAN CUP The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Jordan and Indonesia are set to face off in their crucial final Group A match at the AFC U23 Asian Cup Qatar 2024, taking place at the Abdullah Bin Khalifa Stadium at 6:30pm Doha Time.

For Jordan, it's a pivotal must-win game as they seek their first three points of the tournament. Their progression to the quarter-finals hinges not only on a victory but also on the outcome of the match between group leaders Qatar and Australia, which needs to favor them to keep their Olympic qualification dreams alive.

Meanwhile, Indonesia is looking to secure their spot in the last eight with just a draw, thanks to their previous victory against Australia.

Indonesia qualifies

90' + 10' The match official blows the final whistle , Indonesia are through along with Qatar to the next round.

90' + 7' Waseem Al Riyalat unleashes a thundering shot from outside the edge of the box but Ernando Ari manages to parry it away.

WATCH: Indonesia's fourth

WATCH: Jordan's first goal

88' Attempt missed. Waseem Al Riyalat ( Jordan U23 ) right footed shot from more than 35 yards from a direct free kick.

86' GOAL!

Komang Teguh heads it in from the centre of the box after a long-range throw-in into the box by Pratama Arhan.

83' Ali Azaizeh's great solo effort from the left side is parried away by Ernando Ari. Jordan looking dangerous.

78' GOAL!

Jordan pulls one back after the ball deflects off Indonesia's Justin Hubner and into the net.

WATCH: Ferdinan and Sulaeman connect nicely for Indonesia's third

70' GOAL!

Marselino Ferdinan scores the third for Indonesia after a beautiful give and take with Witan Sulaeman.

66' MISS! Ibrahim Sabra misses for Jordan from point blank range!

59' CLOSE! Justin Hubner slides in time to prevent Jordan's Aref Al Haj from pulling one back!

56' Bashar Al Diabat shoots from outside the box high and wide

53' Jordan more organized and able to string through passes and threaten the Indonesian box, but compact defending from the Indonesian side keeps prevailing.

51' Justin Hubner ( Indonesia U23) tries from way outside the box buy his left footed shot sails wide.

47' Rizky Ridho heads it from the corner but it sails past the post. Indonesia still looking as energetic as when they had started

HALF TIME

45+3' Rafael Struick ( Indonesia U23 ) gets a yellow card for a bad foul.

WATCH: Beautiful curler from Sulaeman doubles it for Indonesia

40' GOAL! Indonesia double their LEAD. Witan Sulaeman curls it beautifully from the edge of the box past Jordan's Al Juaidi!

37' Jordan pushing for an equalizer but Indonesia's defence too compact.

33' Witan Sulaeman of Indonesia strikes beautifully from the set piece but just about misses the the top bar.

32' Marselino Ferdinan wins ( Indonesia U23 ) wins a free kick a very dangerous position.

30' Delay in match. injury Arafat Al Haj (Jordan U23).

WATCH: Indonesia's first goal

23' Marselino Ferdinan successfully converts from the spot. Indonesia lead 0-1!

21' Penalty Indonesia U23 as Rafael Struick draws a foul in the penalty area.

19' Foul. Jordan. Right corner side.

15' Indonesia's Rafael Struick threatens the Jordan goal directly with a left footed effort but Jordan keeper Ahmad Al Juaidi collects it calmly

13' Chance for Indonesia as Justin Hubner heads the balls from inside the box but it is wide and clear of the Jordanian goal.

11' Jordan looking dangerous as Bader Kalbouneh's low strike from inside the Indonesia penalty box sails past the post in the

6' Indonesia's Fajar Rahman testing the waters with a right footed effort from outside the area but it sails wide

5' Indonesia hungrier for the opener with heavy attacking press

1' Rizky Ridho (Indonesia U23) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Both teams have taken the field, as only a few minutes separate us from kickoff

Line-up of players