Build Your House Exhibition 2024 To Kick Off In May

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Build Your House Exhibition 2024 (BYH 2024) will kick off May 13 at the Qatar National Convention Center, coinciding the Second Gulf Housing Week.

The four-day event pledges to present an unmatched display of expertise, innovation, and cutting-edge advancements in homebuilding.

It enables companies to enhance their access to Qatari home builders and contribute meaningfully to the urban renaissance in the State of Qatar.

NeXTfairs for Exhibitions and Conferences, the organizing company, said that this monumental collaboration endeavors to uplift urban and real estate standards, igniting progress across the construction sector within the GCC, and laying the groundwork for a flourishing urban economy rooted in sustainability.

This fifth edition underscores a shared commitment to tackling critical challenges and seizing opportunities in urbanization and housing, pivotal for the sustainable growth of the GCC.

It remains steadfast in its commitment to addressing the unique needs of our local populace.

Featuring insights from more than 40 seasoned speakers, The Second Gulf Housing Week promises an energetic environment for exchanging knowledge, fostering collaboration, and expanding networks. It will explore various vital themes, delving into the dynamic realm of urban transformation in the GCC.

Embracing innovation while safeguarding heritage and fostering inclusive urban growth will remain focal points.

Themes to be explored include Urban Transformation which analyzes the evolving urban landscape in the GCC and emphasizes innovation while preserving cultural heritage; Housing Accessibility which addresses the urgent need for affordable, high-quality housing and ensuring equitable access for all segments of society.

Among the themes come Sustainable Development, Technology and Innovation and Policy Frameworks.

Expanding across three halls, Build Your House 2024 is excited to announce a 50-percent enlargement in exhibition space, along with a broadened international pavilion.

This expansion warmly welcomes exhibitors from 10 countries, encompassing Italy, Canada, Algeria, Lebanon, Turkey, Kuwait, Bahrain, UAE, KSA, and Oman.

In addition to fostering business growth, Build Your House Exhibition 2024 will have a significant impact on nurturing the next generation of designers in Qatar.

Annually, BYH hosts a competition for interior design students from VCUarts University the Competition Educational Partner, providing a platform for young talent to showcase their creativity.

Three finalists receive invaluable industry exposure as their designs are showcased at the exhibition, offering them a unique opportunity to connect with professionals and gain recognition.