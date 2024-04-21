BJP Moving Ahead With Resolve Of ‘Viksit Bharat’: Kishan Reddy

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, April 21 (IANS) Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G. Kishan Reddy on Sunday said that the BJP is moving ahead with the resolve of 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

Addressing a press conference here after unveiling the BJP's manifesto for Lok Sabha polls in Telugu, he said that the manifesto is in line with the BJP's vision of 'Viksit Bharat' (developed India) by 2047 when the country celebrates 100 years of independence.

He claimed that the efforts made by the Narendra Modi government during the last 10 years for the country's rapid development are bearing fruits.

Kishan Reddy, who is also the BJP's state president, asserted that in its next term, the BJP would carry forward the good work done during the last two terms.

He exuded confidence that in the next five years, India will become the world's third-largest economy.

The Union Minister said after decades, a stable government was formed under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He claimed that since 2014, the BJP had been rectifying the Congress party's alleged irregularities, nepotism and inefficient rule during the last 70 years.

Slamming the Congress, he said the grand old party has still not given up on corruption and nepotism.

He claimed that during the last decade, the government ensured quality health services, education and pucca houses for the poor. He said the BJP has promised to build another 3 crore houses for the poor.

Kishan Reddy said that the Modi government took strong steps to check paper leakage.“It turned post offices into mini banks and is trying to develop the country as a millet hub,” he said.

The BJP leader also asserted that the BJP's policy of one nation one election is for the development of the country.

Kishan Reddy said that BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' or manifesto for Lok Sabha elections has been translated into Telugu. He said this was in line with the Prime Minister's efforts to explain to people the schemes and policies of the government in their mother tongue.

“We want to reach out to every person and every household with the BJP's schemes and programmes and provide them details in their own language,” he said.

He claimed that schemes and programmes will be taken to people at their doorsteps in their mother tongue

BJP MP K. Laxman said that people see the Congress party's 'Nyay Patra' as 'Anyay Patra'. He remarked that while the BJP's slogan is“developed India”, the Congress party's slogan is“divided India”. He alleged that the Congress party's manifesto is like that of the Muslim League.

The Rajya Sabha member said the Congress is cheating people in the name of freebies and guarantees.