Norwegian MFA: We Expect Rapid Progress In Azerbaijan-Armenia Relations To Benefit Region

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Norway expects rapid progress in Azerbaijan-Armenia relationsthat will benefit the region, Azernews reports,citing the post shared by the State Secretary of the Ministry ofForeign Affairs of Norway, Eyvind Vad Petersson, on the "X" socialnetwork.
The post reads:
"Norway welcomes the encouraging news on progress in the worktowards border delimitation between Armenia and Azerbaijan. We hopeto see speedy further progress in this important work, aiming forresults which will benefit both countries and the widerregion."
