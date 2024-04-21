Public offering funds of China reach USD4.11T in March

(MENAFN) According to information provided by the Asset Management Association of China, the assets managed by China's public offering funds amounted to approximately 29.2 trillion yuan, equivalent to roughly USD4.11 trillion, as of the conclusion of March. This figure represents a substantial portion of the country's financial resources, indicating the significant role that these funds play within China's investment landscape.



However, recent data indicates a slight decline in these assets compared to the preceding month. At the end of February, the total assets under management stood slightly higher at 29.3 trillion yuan. While this reduction may reflect fluctuations in market conditions or adjustments in investment strategies, it underscores the dynamic nature of the financial markets and the need for fund managers to adapt to changing circumstances.



China's fund management sector is comprised of a diverse array of entities, encompassing both foreign-funded and domestic firms. Among the 146 fund management companies operating in the country, 49 are foreign-funded entities, while the remaining 97 are domestically owned. This diversity in ownership structure contributes to the breadth and depth of expertise within the industry, as firms leverage a combination of global perspectives and local insights to navigate the complexities of the financial markets.

