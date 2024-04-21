Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Sunday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah signs an Order appointing Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah as Deputy Amir while His Highness is abroad.

KUWAIT -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah receives Prime Minister tasked with the government formation Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah to take the oath as the Deputy Amir.

KUWAIT -- Kuwait's consumer price index (inflation), on an annual basis, grew by 3.02 percent last March, according to the Kuwait Central Statistical Bureau (KCSB).

KUWAIT -- Kuwait Relief Society signs third executive contract with the Turkish humanitarian relief authority and human rights and freedoms (IHH), worth USD four million, to dispatch the third "Gaza ship" to the strip. (end) rk