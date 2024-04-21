China achieves record high natural gas output in Q1 2024

(MENAFN) China's natural gas production reached an all-time high in the first quarter of 2024, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). During the first quarter (Q1) period, the country produced 63.2 billion cubic meters of natural gas, marking a notable increase of 5.2 percent compared to the same period in the previous year. This surge in production reflects China's ongoing efforts to enhance its domestic energy capabilities.



In addition to the robust domestic production, China's natural gas imports also experienced significant growth in the first quarter of 2024. Data from the NBS indicates that the country imported a total of 32.79 million tonnes of natural gas during this period, representing a substantial increase of 22.8 percent year on year. This surge in imports underscores China's increasing reliance on foreign sources to meet its growing demand for natural gas.



The rise in both domestic output and imports underlines China's continued focus on diversifying its energy sources and ensuring a stable supply of natural gas. As the nation continues to see rapid financial growth and urbanization, the demand for clean and efficient energy sources like natural gas is poised to remain sturdy. China's attempts to expand its natural gas infrastructure and secure diverse supply channels align with its broader aims of promoting sustainable development and reducing reliance on coal and other fossil fuels.

