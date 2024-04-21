Polling For Parliamentary Polls Underway In Maldives

(MENAFN- IANS) Male, April 21 (IANS) Polling is underway on Sunday for the parliamentary elections in the Maldives where over 2.8 lakh people are expected to cast their vote to seal the fate of 368 candidates.

According to the Maldivian Election Commission, an estimated 52 per cent voter turnout was recorded till 2 p.m., Sun online reported.

Voting is underway to elect 93 members of the Maldivian Parliament also known as Majlis.

A total of 368 candidates are in the fray with the main contest between the People's National Congress (PNC) and the Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP).

The results of the polls will be announced later in the day.

Three people have been arrested in connection with the election-related incidents.

Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu will not be affected by the vote.

After casting his vote, Vice President Hussain Mohamed Latheefhe said that he expected a good win for the government.

Abdulla Shahid, the leader of the main opposition MDP, also cast his ballot.

Earlier in the day, former Maldivian president Mohamed Nasheed cast his ballot and urged everyone to exercise their right to vote.

Former Maldivian president Ibrahim Mohamed Solih said he sees the main opposition MDP winning a clear majority.