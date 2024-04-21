Juhi Parmar Grooves With Daughter Samaira To ‘Jhoom Barabar Jhoom’ On ‘Our Favourite Day’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 21 (IANS) Actress Juhi Parmar, who was the winner of 'Bigg Boss 5', on Sunday shared a fun dance video with her daughter Samaira, grooving to the track 'Jhoom Barabar Jhoom'.

Juhi tied the knot with actor Sachin Shroff in 2009, and the couple has a daughter. However, they divorced in 2018.

The 'Kumkum' actress took to Instagram and shared a reel video, showcasing her dance with her baby girl Samaira on the song 'Jhoom Barabar Jhoom'.

The song, featuring vocals by KK, Sukhwinder Singh, Mahalakshmi Iyer, and Shankar Mahadevan, is from the 2007 musical romantic film 'Jhoom Barabar Jhoom', starring Abhishek Bachchan, Preity Zinta, Bobby Deol, and Lara Dutta.

In the video, Juhi is dressed in a pink satin co-ord set.

The caption reads: "Our favourite day is back and with it, we are in the mood to jhoom #sundayfunday."

The video has garnered 16.6K views.

Currently, Juhi portrays 'Neerja', a soft-hearted but stern mother, in the family drama 'Yeh Meri Family' season 3.

Narrated through the lens of 11-year-old Rishi, 'Yeh Meri Family 3' also features Anngad Raaj, Hetal Gada, and Rajesh Kumar in pivotal roles.

'Yeh Meri Family Season 3' is streaming on Amazon MiniTV.