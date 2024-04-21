Boat capsizes in Central African Republic, claims 58 lives

(MENAFN) An official report on Saturday confirmed the tragic loss of at least 58 lives resulting from a boat capsizing incident in the Central African Republic. The harrowing event unfolded on Friday afternoon along the Mpoko River, located on the outskirts of the capital city, Bangui. Thomas Djimasse, serving as the civil protection chief, relayed details to the press, revealing that the victims were passengers en route to the town of Mokola to attend a funeral.



Amidst the unfolding tragedy, Djimasse disclosed that the recovery efforts have thus far yielded the bodies of 58 individuals, underscoring the profound toll exacted by the incident. Notably, Djimasse also underscored that the boat was operating beyond its capacity, laden with an overload of passengers. This factor likely exacerbated the precarious conditions and contributed to the vessel's capsizing. Furthermore, Djimasse expressed apprehensions regarding the potential for the death toll to escalate as search and rescue operations persist.



Reports from local media outlets shed additional light on the magnitude of the catastrophe, suggesting that the boat was carrying over 300 individuals at the time of the accident. In the wake of the tragedy, an outpouring of community support has emerged, with numerous volunteers rallying to the scene to aid in rescue efforts. Their concerted efforts underscore the resilience and solidarity of the community in the face of adversity as they endeavor to provide assistance to those affected and prevent further loss of life amidst the aftermath of this devastating incident.

