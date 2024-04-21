European stock markets close lower amid easing tensions in Middle East, mixed corporate performance

(MENAFN) European stock markets concluded Friday's trading session with a slight dip, managing to avoid reaching their lowest levels in over a month. The apprehensions surrounding escalating tensions in the Middle East alleviated, contributing to this mild decline. The STOXX 600 index saw a marginal decrease of 0.1 percent, marking the largest weekly decline since mid-January, around 1.2 percent. This downward trend was attributed to renewed concerns over geopolitical tensions, prompting investors to shy away from high-risk assets. Additionally, the tech sector witnessed a decline, further impacting market sentiment.



Reports of explosions in an Iranian city, allegedly due to an Israeli attack, initially fueled worries; however, Tehran's minimal response and indication to avoid escalating the situation served to ease concerns of a potential regional conflict.



In the midst of this market landscape, L'Oreal, the French cosmetics giant, stood out with its impressive performance. The company's shares soared by five percent following robust first-quarter results, showcasing a nearly 10 percent increase in sales compared to the previous year. This surge marked L'Oreal's best daily performance since early January, providing a positive highlight amidst market uncertainties.



On the other hand, Schneider Electric experienced a setback, with its shares declining by 3.2 percent. The French multinational corporation found itself in talks with Bentley Systems, an American engineering software company, exploring potential strategic collaborations. Despite these discussions, market sentiment seemed to favor caution, reflecting in the decline in Schneider Electric's stock price.



Looking ahead, investors are gearing up for the upcoming release of corporate earnings reports over the coming weeks. Projections indicate an anticipated decline of approximately 12.1 percent in first-quarter profits compared to the previous year. These expectations, based on data from the London Stock Exchange Group, underscore the cautious outlook prevailing in the market as it navigates through a landscape marked by geopolitical uncertainties and mixed corporate performances.

