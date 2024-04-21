Msheireb Properties CEO Advocates For Sustainable Design Solutions

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joelyn Baluyut |The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Chief Executive Officer of Msheireb Properties, Engr. Ali Al Kuwari, emphasised the significant effect of design as the Innovation by Design Summit draws near on Wednesday, April 25. He said that“design has the potential to shift paradigms, influence perspectives, and drive meaningful change.”

Highlighting the topic“Can Design Save the World?,” which is among the subjects which will be tackled at the summit, Al Kuwari highlighted the importance of adopting circular design principles. He pointed out that incorporating sustainable materials, energy-efficient practices, and creative waste management techniques into systems, buildings, and products is one of the most feasible avenues toward change.“By creating products, buildings, and systems that repurpose and re-use resources with the help of innovative design, we can extend the lifecycle of materials and reduce our impact on the planet.”

“At Msheireb Properties, we embrace circular design in our projects by integrating sustainable materials, efficient energy use, and innovative waste management solutions. For example, we use grey water for toilets and irrigation around the district landscapes at Msheireb Downtown Doha (MDD), among many other unique elements incorporated into the district,” Al Kuwari stated in a LinkedIn post. MDD is the world's first sustainable downtown regeneration project and one of the smartest cities on earth.

Al Kuwari stressed that“design is not just about aesthetics; it's a powerful tool for communication.” He believes that through thoughtful and responsible design, awareness about important issues can be raised, and action can be inspired.

“Museums are one such element,” Al Kuwari noted.“Msheireb Museums, located inside four heritage houses at the heart of Msheireb Downtown Doha, are focused on creating a more informed and engaged society through the compelling stories told in its galleries. The challenges we face today present designers with an incredible opportunity to make a difference. By reimagining how we live, work, and interact with our environment and each other, designers can lead the way to a more sustainable and equitable future.”

He also believes in the potential of design to transform the world, stating:“Design has the power to change minds and shape the future of our communities and our planet. Projects led by Msheireb Properties are a testament to this belief, combining cutting-edge design with a deep respect for tradition and culture.”

Msheireb Properties and Fast Company Middle East, will host the Innovation by Design Summit at the Doha Design District in MDD. The summit will feature discussions on various topics, including“Can Design Save The World?,”“Biophilic Design: A Design Movement Inspired By Nature,”“Circular Design In Practice - Transforming Waste Into Resources,” and many more.